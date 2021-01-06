Chronobank (TIME) Market Capitalization Tops $749,983.00

Chronobank (CURRENCY:TIME) traded down 8.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 6th. Chronobank has a market capitalization of $749,983.00 and $56,152.00 worth of Chronobank was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Chronobank has traded 10.2% lower against the US dollar. One Chronobank token can now be purchased for approximately $1.06 or 0.00010835 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.99 or 0.00045191 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00005711 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0761 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $115.07 or 0.00305988 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.20 or 0.00032447 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002663 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 50.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,128.26 or 0.03000287 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002660 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.06 or 0.00013451 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000031 BTC.

About Chronobank

Chronobank (TIME) is a token. Its genesis date was February 25th, 2017. Chronobank’s total supply is 710,113 tokens. Chronobank’s official website is chrono.tech. Chronobank’s official Twitter account is @ChronobankNews and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Chronobank is /r/ChronoBank and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Chronobank’s official message board is blog.chrono.tech.

Buying and Selling Chronobank

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chronobank directly using U.S. dollars.

