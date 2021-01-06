Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $2.50 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 17.92% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. is a biotechnology company. The company is focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of novel anti-infectives. Its product pipeline includes CD101 IV, a long-acting echinocandin antifungal, CD101 topical and C001 which are in different clinical trial. The company developed its product using Cloudbreak(TM) immunotherapy platform. Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in San Diego, California. “

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Cidara Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, November 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cidara Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.90.

CDTX traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.12. The company had a trading volume of 688,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 676,401. The stock has a market cap of $93.15 million, a PE ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 1.66. Cidara Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.30 and a 12-month high of $4.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.05.

Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 million. Cidara Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 662.48% and a negative return on equity of 165.58%. Analysts anticipate that Cidara Therapeutics will post -1.44 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO James E. Levine bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.01 per share, with a total value of $100,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Cidara Therapeutics by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 203,083 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $759,000 after acquiring an additional 10,976 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Cidara Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Strs Ohio lifted its position in Cidara Therapeutics by 89.0% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 31,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 14,600 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Cidara Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in Cidara Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $75,000. 60.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel anti-infectives for the treatment of diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is rezafungin acetate, a novel molecule in the echinocandin class of antifungals for the treatment and prevention of serious invasive fungal infections, including candidemia and invasive candidiasis, which are fungal infections associated with high mortality rates.

