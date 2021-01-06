CIMB Group Holdings Berhad (OTCMKTS:CIMDF) versus Meridian (NASDAQ:MRBK) Head to Head Comparison

CIMB Group Holdings Berhad (OTCMKTS:CIMDF) and Meridian (NASDAQ:MRBK) are both financial services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for CIMB Group Holdings Berhad and Meridian, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CIMB Group Holdings Berhad 1 0 0 0 1.00 Meridian 0 0 2 0 3.00

Meridian has a consensus price target of $20.50, indicating a potential upside of 0.29%. Given Meridian’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Meridian is more favorable than CIMB Group Holdings Berhad.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

42.1% of Meridian shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.7% of Meridian shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares CIMB Group Holdings Berhad and Meridian’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CIMB Group Holdings Berhad N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Meridian $85.96 million 1.46 $10.61 million $1.73 11.82

Meridian has higher revenue and earnings than CIMB Group Holdings Berhad.

Profitability

This table compares CIMB Group Holdings Berhad and Meridian’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CIMB Group Holdings Berhad N/A N/A N/A Meridian 16.13% 15.61% 1.17%

Summary

Meridian beats CIMB Group Holdings Berhad on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

CIMB Group Holdings Berhad Company Profile

CIMB Group Holdings Berhad provides various banking products and services in Malaysia and internationally. The company's Consumer Banking segment offers products, such as deposits; loans; personal financing; credit cards; wealth management and investments; bancassurance; remittance and foreign exchange; and online, mobile, self-service, and phone banking services to individuals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides credit facilities, cash management, treasury, and structured products to small and medium-scale enterprises (SMEs), and mid corporates. The company's Wholesale Banking segment offers capital markets fund raising, corporate advisory, mergers and acquisitions, cash management, trade and capital expenditure financing, structured trade, value-chain, project, and leverage financing services; structured investment and risk management services; and fixed income, currency and commodities, and equity derivatives to retail and high net-worth individuals, SMEs, corporates, and financial institutions. Its GVP & Funding segment operates a partnerships infrastructure that focuses on creating new revenue streams through financial product co-creation and distribution models with digital platform companies, as well as ventures practice through equity co-ownerships. The company also provides Islamic banking and transaction banking services, as well as stock broking services. It operates through a retail banking network of approximately 702 branches in 15 countries. CIMB Group Holdings Berhad was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

Meridian Company Profile

Meridian Corporation operates as the bank holding for Meridian Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and middle market businesses primarily in southeast Pennsylvania, Delaware, and southern New Jersey. The company offers non-interest and interest checking deposits and time deposits, as well as money market, and savings accounts; and commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate loans, and consumer and home equity loans, as well as business lines of credit, term loans, small business lending, lease financing, and shared national credits. It also provides cash management, merchant, title and land settlement, mortgage banking, wealth management, investment advisory, and title insurance services, as well as real estate holding services. The company has 6 full-service banking offices in Pennsylvania; and 13 mortgage loan production offices throughout the Delaware Valley. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Malvern, Pennsylvania.

