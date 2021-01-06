Circa Enterprises Inc. (CTO.V) (CVE:CTO) Reaches New 12-Month High at $1.07

Circa Enterprises Inc. (CTO.V) (CVE:CTO) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$1.07 and last traded at C$1.07, with a volume of 2500 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.04.

The company has a market capitalization of C$10.80 million and a P/E ratio of 5.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.66, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$0.96 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.81.

Circa Enterprises Inc. (CTO.V) Company Profile (CVE:CTO)

Circa Enterprises Inc manufactures and supplies telecommunications and electrical products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Telecommunications (Telecom) and Metal Fabrication (Metals). The Telecom segment designs, manufactures, markets, and supplies surge protection products, computer cables, and related connectivity products and solutions to the information technology, telecommunication, and data communication industries under the CircaMax brand.

Featured Article: Hedge Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Circa Enterprises Inc. (CTO.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Circa Enterprises Inc. (CTO.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.