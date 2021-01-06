Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) Raised to “Overweight” at KeyCorp

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) was upgraded by investment analysts at KeyCorp to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a $100.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price target points to a potential upside of 15.79% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on CRUS. Barclays upgraded shares of Cirrus Logic from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cirrus Logic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Cirrus Logic from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Cirrus Logic from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cirrus Logic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.89.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRUS opened at $86.36 on Wednesday. Cirrus Logic has a fifty-two week low of $47.04 and a fifty-two week high of $91.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.47. The company has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.34, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.88.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.36. Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 14.92%. The business had revenue of $347.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.55 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cirrus Logic will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Thurman K. Case sold 9,034 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.95, for a total value of $649,996.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,555 shares in the company, valued at $831,382.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jason P. Rhode sold 70,317 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.72, for a total value of $5,043,135.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 276,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,827,567.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 97,167 shares of company stock valued at $7,084,339. 1.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Cirrus Logic by 257.7% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 131,954 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,920,000 after acquiring an additional 95,062 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 196.8% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 26,388 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,780,000 after acquiring an additional 17,497 shares during the period. Chiron Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cirrus Logic in the third quarter worth about $236,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 100,188 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,758,000 after purchasing an additional 1,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cirrus Logic during the 3rd quarter worth about $540,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

Cirrus Logic Company Profile

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States and internationally. It offers portable products, including codecs-chips that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single IC; smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; micro-electromechanical systems microphones; haptic drivers; digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that offer enhanced voice quality, voice capture, and audio playback features.

