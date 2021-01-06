Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Receives $47.14 Average PT from Brokerages

Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirty-one ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $47.14.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CSCO shares. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Citigroup downgraded Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $48.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Wolfe Research cut Cisco Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $44.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $45.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

In other news, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.81, for a total value of $1,926,450.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 297,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,717,909.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Maria Martinez sold 4,000 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.97, for a total transaction of $163,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 371,384 shares of company stock valued at $15,429,225. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSCO. Capital Counsel LLC NY lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 1.3% during the second quarter. Capital Counsel LLC NY now owns 18,727 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $873,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. Poplar Forest Capital LLC lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 1.2% during the second quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC now owns 22,074 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,030,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 2.5% during the third quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 10,666 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 20,348 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $802,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 13,731 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.92% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems stock opened at $43.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $185.84 billion, a PE ratio of 15.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.59. Cisco Systems has a one year low of $32.40 and a one year high of $50.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.79 and a 200 day moving average of $42.62.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $11.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.85 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 32.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cisco Systems will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 5th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 4th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.32%.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

Featured Story: Understanding Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.