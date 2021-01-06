Citigroup (NYSE:C) Stock Rating Lowered by Barclays

Citigroup (NYSE:C) was downgraded by Barclays from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a $72.00 price target on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 16.69% from the company’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on C. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $58.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Citigroup from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.02.

Shares of C stock opened at $61.70 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $57.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market cap of $128.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.10, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.94. Citigroup has a twelve month low of $32.00 and a twelve month high of $83.11.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $17.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.18 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 6.57%. The company’s revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.97 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Citigroup will post 4.27 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Gary M. Reiner sold 485 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.74, for a total value of $49,828.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $458,425.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of C. Ruggie Capital Group boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 496.0% in the third quarter. Ruggie Capital Group now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 34.2% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. 68.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

