City (NASDAQ:CHCO) Stock Price Up 5.4%

City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO)’s share price rose 5.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $73.44 and last traded at $72.78. Approximately 174,712 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 54% from the average daily volume of 113,304 shares. The stock had previously closed at $69.08.

CHCO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded City from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on City from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. ValuEngine raised City from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut City from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Boenning Scattergood began coverage on City in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.38.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.74. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.16 and a beta of 0.67.

City (NASDAQ:CHCO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.36. City had a return on equity of 13.07% and a net margin of 33.35%. The company had revenue of $54.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.05 million. On average, research analysts forecast that City Holding will post 4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be issued a $0.58 dividend. This is an increase from City’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. City’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.76%.

In other news, CEO Charles R. Hageboeck sold 7,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.89, for a total value of $509,498.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 47,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,332,075.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Craig G. Stilwell sold 2,602 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.88, for a total value of $176,623.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $925,679.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHCO. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of City by 32.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,033 shares of the bank’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. Grace Capital purchased a new stake in shares of City during the third quarter worth about $100,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of City by 135.1% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,299 shares of the bank’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of City by 14.8% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,213 shares of the bank’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of City during the second quarter worth about $218,000. 64.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

City Holding Company operates as a holding company for City National Bank of West Virginia that provides various banking, trust and investment management, and other financial solutions in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

