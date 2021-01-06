Civeo (NYSE:CVEO) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $15.03

Civeo Co. (NYSE:CVEO)’s share price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.03 and traded as low as $14.12. Civeo shares last traded at $15.74, with a volume of 28,732 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CVEO. ValuEngine raised shares of Civeo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Civeo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th.

The stock has a market cap of $223.65 million, a P/E ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 4.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Civeo (NYSE:CVEO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.96. Civeo had a negative net margin of 30.10% and a positive return on equity of 0.38%. The business had revenue of $142.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.50 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Civeo Co. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Civeo news, SVP Allan Schoening sold 77,821 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.03, for a total value of $80,155.63. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 245,471 shares in the company, valued at $252,835.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bradley J. Dodson sold 8,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.56, for a total value of $129,661.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CVEO. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Civeo during the third quarter worth $32,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Civeo in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in Civeo by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 99,361 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 14,318 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Civeo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Civeo in the second quarter valued at about $118,000. 35.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Civeo Company Profile (NYSE:CVEO)

Civeo Corporation provides hospitality services to the natural resource industry in Canada, Australia, and the United States. The company develops lodges and villages; and mobile accommodations, including modular, skid-mounted accommodation, and central facilities that provide long-term and temporary work force accommodations.

