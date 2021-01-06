Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB) Upgraded at DA Davidson

Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB) was upgraded by equities researchers at DA Davidson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Anlyst Ratings reports. The firm presently has a $24.00 price target on the bank’s stock, up from their prior price target of $19.00. DA Davidson’s target price indicates a potential upside of 33.04% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on CIVB. ValuEngine raised Civista Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Boenning Scattergood assumed coverage on shares of Civista Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.75 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Civista Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Civista Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Civista Bancshares from $14.50 to $17.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.65.

Shares of CIVB stock opened at $18.04 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.06. Civista Bancshares has a 52 week low of $11.25 and a 52 week high of $23.88. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.80. The company has a market capitalization of $287.09 million, a P/E ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 0.93.

Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $28.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.85 million. Civista Bancshares had a net margin of 23.92% and a return on equity of 8.93%. Analysts forecast that Civista Bancshares will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CIVB. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Civista Bancshares during the third quarter worth $30,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Civista Bancshares by 395.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,847 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 3,071 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Civista Bancshares by 51.9% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,376 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 2,521 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Civista Bancshares during the third quarter worth about $177,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Civista Bancshares during the second quarter worth approximately $273,000. 50.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Civista Bancshares Company Profile

Civista Bancshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Civista Bank that provides community banking services. The company collects a range of customer deposits; and offers commercial, commercial and residential real estate mortgage, real estate construction, and consumer loans, as well as letters of credit.

