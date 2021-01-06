CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) Sets New 12-Month High at $13.48

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $13.48 and last traded at $13.46, with a volume of 136279 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.73.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised CNH Industrial from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Oppenheimer started coverage on CNH Industrial in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. ValuEngine cut CNH Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. TheStreet cut CNH Industrial from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on CNH Industrial from $9.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.92.

The company has a market cap of $18.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.05 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.14, a quick ratio of 4.82 and a current ratio of 6.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.77.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.47 billion. CNH Industrial had a negative net margin of 2.15% and a positive return on equity of 4.68%. On average, equities research analysts expect that CNH Industrial will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its position in CNH Industrial by 758.4% during the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 3,429,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,036,000 after buying an additional 3,030,157 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in CNH Industrial by 35.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 10,164,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,213,000 after buying an additional 2,648,199 shares during the period. Bank of Italy raised its holdings in CNH Industrial by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Italy now owns 17,737,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,057,000 after buying an additional 1,521,151 shares during the period. Poplar Forest Capital LLC raised its holdings in CNH Industrial by 117.4% during the 2nd quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC now owns 2,747,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,318,000 after buying an additional 1,483,883 shares during the period. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. raised its holdings in CNH Industrial by 402.0% during the 3rd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 416,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,767,000 after buying an additional 333,355 shares during the period. 21.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CNH Industrial Company Profile (NYSE:CNHI)

CNH Industrial N.V. designs, produces, markets, sells, and finances agricultural and construction equipment, trucks, commercial vehicles, buses, specialty vehicles, and powertrain products in North America, Europe, South America, and internationally. The company's Agriculture segment offers farm machinery and implements, including two- and four-wheel drive tractors, crawler tractors, combines, cotton pickers, grape and sugar cane harvesters, hay and forage equipment, planting and seeding equipment, soil preparation and cultivation implements, and material handling equipment under the New Holland Agriculture, Case IH, STEYR, Miller, Kongskilde, Ã-verum, and JF brands.

