CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) Sets New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday after Piper Sandler raised their price target on the stock from $22.00 to $25.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock. CNO Financial Group traded as high as $23.51 and last traded at $23.50, with a volume of 76712 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.87.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on CNO. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of CNO Financial Group from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CNO Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday. BidaskClub cut CNO Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on CNO Financial Group from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CNO Financial Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.20.

In other news, SVP John R. Kline sold 26,313 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.18, for a total value of $609,935.34. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 59,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,369,868.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bruce K. Baude sold 40,130 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.30, for a total transaction of $894,899.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 157,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,505,359.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 107,223 shares of company stock worth $2,380,269. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of CNO Financial Group in the third quarter valued at $56,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of CNO Financial Group by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of CNO Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $73,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of CNO Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $168,000. Finally, Cipher Capital LP acquired a new stake in CNO Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $177,000. 98.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.10. The stock has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.41.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.30. CNO Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 12.27%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CNO Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 10th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 9th. CNO Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.67%.

CNO Financial Group Company Profile (NYSE:CNO)

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, and other insurance products for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It operates through Bankers Life, Washington National, Colonial Penn, and Long-Term Care in Run Off segments.

