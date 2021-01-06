CohBar (NASDAQ:CWBR) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

CohBar (NASDAQ:CWBR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $1.50 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 10.29% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Cohbar, Inc. operates is a biotechnology company. It engaged in the research and development of mitochondria-based therapeutics for the treatment of diseases associated with aging. Cohbar, Inc. is based in Menlo Park, California. “

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CohBar in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of CohBar in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, WBB Securities started coverage on CohBar in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.50 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.25.

NASDAQ CWBR opened at $1.36 on Monday. CohBar has a 12 month low of $0.85 and a 12 month high of $4.25. The stock has a market cap of $62.10 million, a P/E ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 2.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.21. The company has a current ratio of 10.26, a quick ratio of 10.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

CohBar (NASDAQ:CWBR) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.01. As a group, analysts forecast that CohBar will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in CohBar in the second quarter valued at about $58,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in CohBar in the second quarter valued at about $64,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in CohBar by 53.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 60,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 21,038 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in CohBar by 359.1% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 67,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 52,717 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in CohBar in the second quarter valued at about $113,000. 9.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CohBar, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of mitochondria based therapeutics (MBTs) for the treatment of chronic and age-related diseases. The company develops MBTs to treat non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), obesity, fatty liver disease, idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, type 2 diabetes mellitus, cancer, atherosclerosis, cardiovascular, and neurodegenerative diseases, such as Alzheimer's disease.

