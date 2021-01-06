Collectors Universe (NASDAQ:CLCT) Rating Increased to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Collectors Universe (NASDAQ:CLCT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, BidaskClub raised shares of Collectors Universe from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th.

Get Collectors Universe alerts:

CLCT stock opened at $75.35 on Tuesday. Collectors Universe has a one year low of $13.26 and a one year high of $81.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $74.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.81. The company has a market capitalization of $700.68 million, a PE ratio of 52.33 and a beta of 1.69.

Collectors Universe (NASDAQ:CLCT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $30.79 million for the quarter. Collectors Universe had a net margin of 14.68% and a return on equity of 53.79%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Collectors Universe by 406.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,156 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,730 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Collectors Universe by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 264,688 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,074,000 after purchasing an additional 58,543 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Collectors Universe by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 18,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $935,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Collectors Universe by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,851 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the period. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Collectors Universe by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 30,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,517,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.99% of the company’s stock.

Collectors Universe Company Profile

Collectors Universe, Inc provides authentication, grading, and related services to dealers, collectors, and retail buyers and sellers of coins, trading cards, event tickets, autographs, and historical and sports memorabilia in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Coins, Trading Cards and Autographs, and Other Collectibles.

Further Reading: CAC 40 Index

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Collectors Universe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Collectors Universe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.