Colliers Securities Increases The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) Price Target to $35.00

The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) had its target price boosted by Colliers Securities from $25.00 to $35.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on SHYF. ValuEngine raised The Shyft Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. BidaskClub raised The Shyft Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Shyft Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on The Shyft Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued an outperform rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company.

Get The Shyft Group alerts:

NASDAQ SHYF opened at $28.36 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.16. The Shyft Group has a 12 month low of $9.01 and a 12 month high of $29.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -91.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.23. The Shyft Group had a positive return on equity of 23.59% and a negative net margin of 1.43%. The company had revenue of $203.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.73 million. The business’s revenue was down 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that The Shyft Group will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 18th were issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 17th. The Shyft Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.06%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in The Shyft Group during the second quarter valued at $27,820,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in The Shyft Group during the second quarter valued at $8,883,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of The Shyft Group by 47.6% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 485,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,164,000 after acquiring an additional 156,525 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Shyft Group by 98.4% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 372,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,039,000 after acquiring an additional 184,899 shares during the period. Finally, Hillcrest Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Shyft Group in the third quarter worth $6,071,000. 74.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The Shyft Group

The Shyft Group, Inc, through its subsidiary Spartan Motors USA, Inc, manufactures and assembles specialty vehicles for the commercial vehicle and recreational vehicle industries in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Fleet Vehicles and Services (FVS), and Specialty Chassis and Vehicles (SCV).

Featured Article: Dogs of the Dow

Receive News & Ratings for The Shyft Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Shyft Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.