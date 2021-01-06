Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF (NYSEARCA:RECS) Trading Up 0.8%

Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF (NYSEARCA:RECS)’s stock price traded up 0.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $24.43 and last traded at $24.43. 126 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 41% from the average session volume of 213 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.24.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.75.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF (NYSEARCA:RECS) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 58,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,320,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 1.77% of Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

See Also: Neutral Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.