Comerica Incorporated Forecasted to Earn FY2020 Earnings of $3.03 Per Share (NYSE:CMA)

Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) – Research analysts at Wedbush raised their FY2020 EPS estimates for Comerica in a note issued to investors on Monday, January 4th. Wedbush analyst P. Winter now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $3.03 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.00. Wedbush also issued estimates for Comerica’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.24 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.09 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.07 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.46 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.86 EPS.

Get Comerica alerts:

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $710.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $697.43 million. Comerica had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 16.17%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.96 EPS.

CMA has been the subject of a number of other reports. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Comerica from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Comerica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Stephens raised shares of Comerica from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Compass Point lowered shares of Comerica from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Comerica from $43.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.51.

NYSE CMA opened at $56.80 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.65 and a beta of 1.67. Comerica has a 52-week low of $24.28 and a 52-week high of $70.28.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Comerica by 1.2% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $766,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its stake in shares of Comerica by 0.8% in the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 33,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,264,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC grew its stake in shares of Comerica by 4.6% in the third quarter. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC now owns 7,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Comerica by 23.5% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Comerica by 4.0% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 18,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $700,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.25% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Jay K. Oberg sold 1,500 shares of Comerica stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.69, for a total value of $80,535.00. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is 34.83%.

Comerica Company Profile

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Business Bank, Retail Bank, and Wealth Management. The Business Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

Further Reading: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Comerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.