Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) Upgraded to Hold at BidaskClub

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

CMC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Bank of America downgraded Commercial Metals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Commercial Metals from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. BNP Paribas downgraded Commercial Metals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Commercial Metals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Commercial Metals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.13.

Shares of NYSE CMC opened at $21.17 on Wednesday. Commercial Metals has a twelve month low of $10.76 and a twelve month high of $24.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.71. The company has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 9.09, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The basic materials company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.22. Commercial Metals had a return on equity of 17.74% and a net margin of 5.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Commercial Metals will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Tracy L. Porter sold 51,918 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.81, for a total value of $1,080,413.58. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 10 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $208.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 75.5% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 186,940 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,737,000 after acquiring an additional 80,398 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Commercial Metals during the 3rd quarter worth $693,000. Brasada Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,302,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals during the 3rd quarter valued at $339,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 28.8% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 40,268 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $805,000 after purchasing an additional 9,011 shares during the period. 80.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, Germany, and internationally. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

