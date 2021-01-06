Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) Trading 7.2% Higher

Shares of Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) traded up 7.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $68.99 and last traded at $67.81. 461,656 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 38% from the average session volume of 333,652 shares. The stock had previously closed at $63.23.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Community Bank System from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 28th. BidaskClub downgraded Community Bank System from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Community Bank System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.33.

Get Community Bank System alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.38 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $63.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.34.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) last released its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The bank reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.13. Community Bank System had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 25.98%. The firm had revenue of $152.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Community Bank System, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 11th. Investors of record on Monday, December 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 11th. Community Bank System’s payout ratio is currently 51.06%.

In related news, VP George J. Getman sold 5,579 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.08, for a total transaction of $363,081.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 41,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,722,361.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John F. Whipple sold 6,631 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.15, for a total value of $425,378.65. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $220,162.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,543 shares of company stock valued at $2,159,381. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Community Bank System by 0.4% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 420,540 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,903,000 after purchasing an additional 1,838 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in shares of Community Bank System by 38.3% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 28,860 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,571,000 after purchasing an additional 7,998 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Community Bank System by 115.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 398,742 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $22,736,000 after acquiring an additional 213,992 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Community Bank System by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,629 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new position in Community Bank System in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,798,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.82% of the company’s stock.

About Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU)

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits.

Read More: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Receive News & Ratings for Community Bank System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Bank System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.