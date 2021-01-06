Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) Price Target Raised to $8.00 at Truist

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) had its target price upped by Truist from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on CYH. BidaskClub lowered Community Health Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. TheStreet upgraded Community Health Systems from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Community Health Systems has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $5.95.

Community Health Systems stock opened at $7.57 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.63. Community Health Systems has a one year low of $2.25 and a one year high of $11.04. The firm has a market cap of $905.53 million, a PE ratio of -4.92 and a beta of 2.16.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Community Health Systems will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Tian Qiao Chen sold 4,588,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.67, for a total transaction of $39,778,237.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have sold 12,854,602 shares of company stock worth $108,970,768. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Community Health Systems by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,240,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,794,000 after acquiring an additional 745,229 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Community Health Systems by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,388,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,300,000 after acquiring an additional 90,683 shares in the last quarter. Centerbridge Partners L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Community Health Systems by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter. Centerbridge Partners L.P. now owns 2,222,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,381,000 after acquiring an additional 525,000 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Community Health Systems by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,042,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,404,000 after buying an additional 207,297 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Community Health Systems by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,010,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,042,000 after buying an additional 54,517 shares during the period. 84.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Community Health Systems Company Profile

Community Health Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. The company offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

