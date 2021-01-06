Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (ML.PA) (EPA:ML) PT Set at €125.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €125.00 ($147.06) target price on Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (ML.PA) (EPA:ML) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of ML stock opened at €104.50 ($122.94) on Tuesday. Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions has a fifty-two week low of €106.95 ($125.82) and a fifty-two week high of €130.85 ($153.94). The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €106.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €96.94.

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin manufactures, distributes, and sells tires worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive and Related Distribution, Road Transportation and Related Distribution, and Specialty Businesses and Related Distribution. The company offers tires for cars, motorcycles, scooters, trucks, agricultural, and construction equipment, as well as bikes, freight transport, public transit, trucking, civil engineering, and aviation.

