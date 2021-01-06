Comparing Ascena Retail Group (OTCMKTS:ASNAQ) & Marks and Spencer Group (OTCMKTS:MAKSY)

Ascena Retail Group (OTCMKTS:ASNAQ) and Marks and Spencer Group (OTCMKTS:MAKSY) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, profitability, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Ascena Retail Group and Marks and Spencer Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ascena Retail Group $3.72 billion 0.00 -$1.14 billion N/A N/A Marks and Spencer Group $12.95 billion 0.27 $30.13 million $0.42 8.55

Marks and Spencer Group has higher revenue and earnings than Ascena Retail Group.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Ascena Retail Group and Marks and Spencer Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ascena Retail Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Marks and Spencer Group 1 4 6 0 2.45

Profitability

This table compares Ascena Retail Group and Marks and Spencer Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ascena Retail Group -30.71% N/A -38.69% Marks and Spencer Group N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

9.7% of Ascena Retail Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.7% of Ascena Retail Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Ascena Retail Group has a beta of 1.35, indicating that its share price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Marks and Spencer Group has a beta of 1.76, indicating that its share price is 76% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Marks and Spencer Group beats Ascena Retail Group on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Ascena Retail Group Company Profile

Ascena Retail Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel for women and tween girls in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company operates through four segments: Premium Fashion, Plus Fashion, Kids Fashion, and Value Fashion. It offers a range of merchandise, including apparel, accessories, footwear, and intimates; and lifestyle products comprising cosmetics and bedroom accessories. The company also offers casual clothing, career wear, dressy apparel, and active wear, as well as special occasion and classic apparel. Its principal brands comprise Ann Taylor, LOFT, dressbarn, Lane Bryant, Catherines, and Justice brands. The company also offers its products through its Websites, including anntaylor.com, LOFT.com, outlet.loft.com, louandgrey.com, dressbarn.com, lanebryant.com, catherines.com, and shopjustice.com. As of February 19, 2020, it operated approximately 2,800 stores. The company was formerly known as Dress Barn, Inc. and changed its name to Ascena Retail Group, Inc. in January 2011. Ascena Retail Group, Inc. was founded in 1962 and is based in Mahwah, New Jersey. On July 23, 2020, Ascena Retail Group, Inc., along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the US Bankruptcy Court for the Eastern District of Virginia.

Marks and Spencer Group Company Profile

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. The company offers protein deli and dairy; produce; ambient and in-store bakery; meals dessert and frozen; and hospitality and Â’Food on the Move' products. It also provides womenswear, menswear, lingerie, kids wear, and home products; and financial services, including credit cards, current accounts and savings products, insurances, and mortgages, as well as renewable energy services. In addition, the company invests in and develops real estate properties; and provides its products online. It also exports its products to Europe, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates 1,519 stores in the United Kingdom and 62 stores internationally. Marks and Spencer Group plc was founded in 1884 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

