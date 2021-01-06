Comparing Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) & Guided Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:GTHP)

Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) and Guided Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:GTHP) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings, valuation and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

Cutera has a beta of 1.64, suggesting that its stock price is 64% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Guided Therapeutics has a beta of 0.85, suggesting that its stock price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Cutera and Guided Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cutera $181.71 million 2.32 -$12.35 million ($0.88) -27.15 Guided Therapeutics $40,000.00 102.80 -$1.92 million N/A N/A

Guided Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Cutera.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

85.9% of Cutera shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.3% of Cutera shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 76.3% of Guided Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Cutera and Guided Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cutera 0 1 3 0 2.75 Guided Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A

Cutera presently has a consensus price target of $26.00, indicating a potential upside of 8.83%. Given Cutera’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Cutera is more favorable than Guided Therapeutics.

Profitability

This table compares Cutera and Guided Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cutera -18.83% -61.21% -25.31% Guided Therapeutics N/A -29.31% 502.80%

Summary

Guided Therapeutics beats Cutera on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cutera

Cutera, Inc., a medical device company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and servicing of laser and energy-based aesthetics systems for practitioners worldwide. The company offers truSculpt flex, a bio-electrical muscle stimulation device to treat patients at all fitness levels; truSculpt for the non-surgical body sculpting market; Juliet, a laser for women's intimate health; Secret RF, a fractional radio frequency microneedling device for skin revitalization; and enlighten platform, a laser system that is used for tattoo removal, as well as for the treatment of benign pigmented lesions and acne scars. It also provides excel HR platform, a hair removal solution for various skin types; excel V+, a vascular and benign pigmented lesion treatment platform; and xeo platform, a multi-application platform on which a customer purchases hand piece applications for the removal of unwanted hair, treatment of vascular lesions, and skin revitalization by treating discoloration, fine lines, and laxity. In addition, the company offers GenesisPlus, CoolGlide, and myQ products. Further, it provides pulsed light hand pieces for the treatment of discoloration, hair removal, and vascular treatments; Pearl and Pearl Fractional hand pieces; and post-warranty services through extended service contracts or direct billing, as well as offers Titan hand piece refills, cycle refills, consumable tips, and marketing brochures through the company's website cutera.com. The company markets and sells its products through direct sales force to plastic surgeons, dermatologists, gynecologists, family practitioners, primary care physicians, and other qualified practitioners, as well as for physicians performing aesthetic treatments in non-medical offices. Cutera, Inc. was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Brisbane, California.

About Guided Therapeutics

Guided Therapeutics, Inc., a medical technology company, focuses on developing medical devices. It focuses on the commercialization of LuViva, a non-invasive cervical cancer detection device that identifies cervical cancers and precancers painlessly, non-invasively, and at the point-of-care by scanning the cervix with light, then analyzing the light reflected and fluorescent light. The company was formerly known as SpectRx, Inc. and changed its name to Guided Therapeutics, Inc. in February 2008. Guided Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is based in Norcross, Georgia.

