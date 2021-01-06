Comparing PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) and Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP)

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) and Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) are both large-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Risk and Volatility

PepsiCo has a beta of 0.57, meaning that its stock price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Keurig Dr Pepper has a beta of 0.61, meaning that its stock price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

70.2% of PepsiCo shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 30.7% of Keurig Dr Pepper shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of PepsiCo shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of Keurig Dr Pepper shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for PepsiCo and Keurig Dr Pepper, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PepsiCo 0 6 7 2 2.73 Keurig Dr Pepper 0 2 7 0 2.78

PepsiCo presently has a consensus target price of $145.19, suggesting a potential upside of 0.34%. Keurig Dr Pepper has a consensus target price of $33.71, suggesting a potential upside of 6.57%. Given Keurig Dr Pepper’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Keurig Dr Pepper is more favorable than PepsiCo.

Profitability

This table compares PepsiCo and Keurig Dr Pepper’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PepsiCo 10.27% 56.28% 8.90% Keurig Dr Pepper 11.40% 8.33% 3.90%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares PepsiCo and Keurig Dr Pepper’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PepsiCo $67.16 billion 2.98 $7.31 billion $5.53 26.17 Keurig Dr Pepper $11.12 billion 4.00 $1.25 billion $1.22 25.93

PepsiCo has higher revenue and earnings than Keurig Dr Pepper. Keurig Dr Pepper is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than PepsiCo, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

PepsiCo pays an annual dividend of $4.09 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. Keurig Dr Pepper pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. PepsiCo pays out 74.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Keurig Dr Pepper pays out 49.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. PepsiCo has increased its dividend for 49 consecutive years and Keurig Dr Pepper has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. PepsiCo is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

PepsiCo beats Keurig Dr Pepper on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc. operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: FLNA, QFNA, PBNA, LatAm, Europe, AMESA, and APAC. It offers branded dips, cheese-flavored snacks, and tortillas, as well as corn, potato, and tortilla chips; cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes; beverage concentrates, fountain syrups, and finished goods; ready-to-drink tea, coffee, and juices; and dairy products. The company provides its products primarily under the Cheetos, Doritos, Fritos, Lay's, Ruffles, Tostitos, Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Pasta Roni, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, Rice-A-Roni, Aquafina, Diet Mountain Dew, Diet Pepsi, Gatorade, Mountain Dew, Pepsi, Propel, Sierra Mist, Tropicana, Emperador, Marias Gamesa, Rosquinhas Mabel, Sabritas, Saladitas, 7UP, Gatorade, H2oh!, Manzanita Sol, Mirinda, Pepsi, Pepsi Black, San Carlos, Toddy, Agusha, Chudo, and Domik v Derevne brands. It serves wholesale and other distributors, foodservice customers, grocery stores, drug stores, convenience stores, discount/dollar stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, hard discounters, e-commerce retailers and authorized independent bottlers, and others through a network of direct-store-delivery, customer warehouse, and distributor networks, as well as directly to consumers through e-commerce platforms and retailers. The company was founded in 1898 and is headquartered in Purchase, New York.

Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment provides single-serve brewing systems and specialty coffee to home, offices, restaurants, cafeterias, convenience stores, and hotels, as well as produces and sells range of other specialty beverages in K-Cup pods, such as hot and iced teas, hot cocoa, and other beverages. This segment also develops and sells Keurig brewers, brewer accessories, and other coffee-related equipment; and provides whole beans and ground coffee in bags, fractional packages, and cans. The Packaged Beverages segment manufactures and distributes packaged beverages for its brands, as well as for allied brands; and various private label beverages. The Beverage Concentrates segment manufactures and sells beverage concentrates. This segment also manufactures beverage concentrates into syrup. The Latin America Beverages segment offers carbonated mineral water, flavored carbonated soft drinks (CSD), bottled water, and vegetable juice. The company offers its CSD and non-carbonated beverages products under the Snapple, Mott's, Bai, Clamato, Hawaiian Punch, Core, Yoo-Hoo, ReaLemon, Vita Coco coconut water, evian, Mr and Mrs T mixers, Forto Coffee, A Shoc, Dr Pepper, Canada Dry, 7UP, A&W, Sunkist soda, Squirt, Big Red, RC Cola, Vernors, Crush, Schweppes, Mistic, Nantucket Nectars, and Sun Drop brands. It distributes its products through retail channels, including supermarkets, fountains, mass merchandisers, club stores, vending machines, convenience stores, gas stations, small groceries, drug chains, and dollar stores, as well as on-premise channels. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts.

