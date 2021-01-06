Comparing Positive Physicians (OTCMKTS:PPHI) & ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA)

Positive Physicians (OTCMKTS:PPHI) and ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Positive Physicians and ProAssurance’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Positive Physicians -2.22% -0.74% -0.35% ProAssurance -9.04% -5.71% -1.79%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Positive Physicians and ProAssurance, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Positive Physicians 0 0 0 0 N/A ProAssurance 2 2 1 0 1.80

ProAssurance has a consensus price target of $21.67, indicating a potential upside of 19.71%. Given ProAssurance’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe ProAssurance is more favorable than Positive Physicians.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Positive Physicians and ProAssurance’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Positive Physicians $27.97 million 1.23 -$240,000.00 N/A N/A ProAssurance $999.83 million 0.98 $1.00 million ($0.81) -22.35

ProAssurance has higher revenue and earnings than Positive Physicians.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

27.1% of Positive Physicians shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 83.2% of ProAssurance shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.7% of ProAssurance shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Positive Physicians has a beta of 0.47, suggesting that its stock price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ProAssurance has a beta of 0.27, suggesting that its stock price is 73% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

ProAssurance beats Positive Physicians on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Positive Physicians

Positive Physicians Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiary Positive Physicians Insurance Company, provides medical malpractice insurance. The company underwrites claims-made, claims-made plus, tail, and occurrence-based medical professional liability coverage for physicians, corporations, medical groups, clinics, and allied healthcare providers. It sells its medical professional liability insurance products through approximately 93 retail producers in the territories of Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Ohio, Delaware, Maryland, South Carolina, and Michigan. The company was founded in 2002 and is based in Berwyn, Pennsylvania.

About ProAssurance

ProAssurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers' Compensation Insurance, Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance, and Lloyd's Syndicate. It offers professional liability insurance for healthcare professionals and facilities; professional liability insurance for attorneys; liability insurance for medical technology and life sciences risks; and workers' compensation insurance, such as guaranteed cost policies, policyholder dividend policies, retrospectively rated policies, and deductible policies, as well as alternative market solutions that include program design, fronting, claims administration, risk management, SPC rental, asset management, and SPC management services for employers, groups, and associations. The company also participates in Lloyd's of London Syndicate 1729, which underwrites property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance; and Syndicate 6131 that underwrites contingency and specialty property insurance. ProAssurance Corporation markets its products through independent agencies and brokers, as well as an internal sales force. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama.

