Comparing Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) & Triple P (OTCMKTS:TPPPF)

Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) and Triple P (OTCMKTS:TPPPF) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, earnings, dividends and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

65.9% of Ribbon Communications shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Ribbon Communications shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 39.0% of Triple P shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Ribbon Communications has a beta of 0.85, indicating that its stock price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Triple P has a beta of -1.75, indicating that its stock price is 275% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Ribbon Communications and Triple P’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ribbon Communications -28.50% -34.37% -16.28% Triple P N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Ribbon Communications and Triple P, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ribbon Communications 0 0 1 0 3.00 Triple P 0 0 0 0 N/A

Ribbon Communications currently has a consensus price target of $6.00, indicating a potential downside of 8.68%. Given Ribbon Communications’ higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Ribbon Communications is more favorable than Triple P.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Ribbon Communications and Triple P’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ribbon Communications $563.11 million 1.70 -$130.07 million ($1.19) -5.52 Triple P N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Triple P has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Ribbon Communications.

Summary

Ribbon Communications beats Triple P on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ribbon Communications

Ribbon Communications Inc. provides networked software solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, other Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers service provider solutions, such as fixed network transformation, mobile network evolution, secure network interconnects, managed intelligent edge, cloud communications as a service, and communications analytics and security solutions. Its enterprise solutions include secure communications, real-time communications, session border controller, intelligent edge, and Microsoft Skype for Business and Teams software solutions, as well as analytics solutions that allows enterprises to connect securely to SIP trunks and modernize communications networks. The company also offers solution and business consulting, system integration, deployment, and managed care services; and support services, such as managing software updates, appliance maintenance, appliance spare services and managed spares programs, and emergency assistance during disaster recovery. It serves telecommunications, wireless and cable service providers, and enterprises through direct sales and indirect channels. The company was formerly known as Sonus Networks, Inc. and changed its name to Ribbon Communications Inc. in November 2017. Ribbon Communications Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Westford, Massachusetts.

About Triple P

Triple P. N.V. provides information and communication technology (ICT) infrastructure solutions. Its services include ICT security, cloud, managed services, managed IP telephony, professional services, business continuity, unified communications, and cloud migration. The company serves care, education, government, and commercial services sectors. Triple P. N.V. was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Nieuwegein, the Netherlands.

