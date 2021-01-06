Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) Sets New 12-Month High at $66.25

Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $66.25 and last traded at $65.01, with a volume of 26997 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $63.09.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CMP shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Compass Minerals International from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $51.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Compass Minerals International from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Compass Minerals International from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded shares of Compass Minerals International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Compass Minerals International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.63.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $62.51 and a 200 day moving average of $57.90. The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.29 and a beta of 1.55.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.51). Compass Minerals International had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 21.38%. The business had revenue of $282.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $320.79 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. Compass Minerals International’s quarterly revenue was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Compass Minerals International, Inc. will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st were issued a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 30th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.45%. Compass Minerals International’s payout ratio is currently 150.00%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CMP. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Compass Minerals International during the 3rd quarter worth about $300,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,742,963 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $103,445,000 after purchasing an additional 20,881 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Compass Minerals International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $594,000. Jackson Square Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International by 51.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 5,307 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International by 189.0% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,706 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 5,040 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

About Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP)

Compass Minerals International, Inc, produces and sells salt, and specialty plant nutrition and chemical products primarily in the United States, Canada, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America.

