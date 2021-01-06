Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) Lowered to “Strong Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on CPSI. KeyCorp raised Computer Programs and Systems from an underweight rating to a sector weight rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Computer Programs and Systems from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Computer Programs and Systems from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Computer Programs and Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Computer Programs and Systems from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $29.11.

Get Computer Programs and Systems alerts:

NASDAQ:CPSI opened at $27.41 on Tuesday. Computer Programs and Systems has a 52-week low of $16.93 and a 52-week high of $35.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.96 and a 200 day moving average of $26.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $397.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.67.

Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $68.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.28 million. Computer Programs and Systems had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 11.75%. Equities analysts forecast that Computer Programs and Systems will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Christopher L. Fowler sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total value of $147,500.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 51,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,511,757. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Matt J. Chambless sold 11,308 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total value of $333,586.00. Insiders have sold a total of 34,912 shares of company stock valued at $1,032,306 in the last three months. 12.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CPSI. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Computer Programs and Systems by 0.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 946,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,576,000 after buying an additional 2,873 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 37.1% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 337,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,324,000 after purchasing an additional 91,326 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Computer Programs and Systems by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 189,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,326,000 after purchasing an additional 12,105 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its stake in Computer Programs and Systems by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 172,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,939,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 3.3% in the third quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 161,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,459,000 after buying an additional 5,114 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.77% of the company’s stock.

About Computer Programs and Systems

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services in the United States and the Caribbean nation of St. Maarten. Its software systems include patient management software that enables a hospital to identify a patient at various points in the healthcare delivery system, as well as to collect and maintain patient information throughout the process of patient care; and financial accounting software, which offers business office applications to track and coordinate information needed for managerial decision-making.

Featured Article: Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for Computer Programs and Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Computer Programs and Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.