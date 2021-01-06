Conagra Brands (CAG) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, January 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.73 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

CAG stock opened at $35.56 on Wednesday. Conagra Brands has a twelve month low of $22.83 and a twelve month high of $39.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $17.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.52, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.27.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is currently 48.25%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CAG shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Conagra Brands from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Conagra Brands from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Conagra Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.83.

About Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

