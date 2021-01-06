Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ConforMIS, Inc. is a medical technology company which develops, manufacture and sells joint replacement implants. The Company’s iFit technology platform consists of iFit Design, iFit Printing and iFit Just-in-Time Delivery. It operates primarily in the United States, Germany and the United Kingdom. The Company serves orthopedic surgeons, hospitals and other medical facilities and patients. ConforMIS, Inc. is based in Bedford, United States. “

CFMS has been the subject of several other reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Conformis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $2.00 target price on shares of Conformis in a research note on Sunday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.94.

Shares of CFMS opened at $0.75 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.73. Conformis has a 52 week low of $0.50 and a 52 week high of $1.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.46 million, a P/E ratio of -2.21 and a beta of 1.66.

Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.03. Conformis had a negative return on equity of 174.01% and a negative net margin of 32.11%. The firm had revenue of $16.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.10 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Conformis will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Mark A. Augusti sold 64,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.65, for a total transaction of $41,642.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,387,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,551,595.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 3.19% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Conformis by 869.4% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 484,706 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 434,706 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Conformis in the 2nd quarter valued at about $228,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of Conformis by 126.4% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 403,672 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 225,364 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Conformis by 5,781.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 137,570 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 135,231 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Conformis during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.74% of the company’s stock.

About Conformis

Conformis, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells joint replacement implants. The company offers personalized knee replacement products, including iTotal CR, a cruciate-retaining product; iTotal PS, a posterior cruciate ligament substituting product; iDuo, a personalized bicompartmental knee replacement system; and iUni, a personalized unicompartmental knee replacement product to treat the medial or lateral compartment of the knee.

