ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) Trading 6.8% Higher

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB)’s stock price traded up 6.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $21.61 and last traded at $21.26. 396,748 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 97% from the average session volume of 201,416 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.91.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ConnectOne Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of ConnectOne Bancorp in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ConnectOne Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of ConnectOne Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.88.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $845.38 million, a P/E ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 1.41.

ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.03. ConnectOne Bancorp had a net margin of 21.17% and a return on equity of 9.63%. The business had revenue of $64.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.86 million. Analysts anticipate that ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNOB. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 9.0% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 55,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $901,000 after buying an additional 4,608 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in ConnectOne Bancorp by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 36,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in ConnectOne Bancorp by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,098,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,950,000 after purchasing an additional 739,351 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 49,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $661,000 after acquiring an additional 3,890 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 3,866 shares during the period. 64.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ConnectOne Bank, a state chartered bank that provides various commercial banking products and services. The company's deposit products include personal and business checking accounts, retirement accounts, money market accounts, and time and savings accounts.

