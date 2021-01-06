Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CONSUMER PORTFOLIO SERVICES is a consumer finance company that specializes in purchasing, selling, and servicing contracts with purchases of vechicles who are sub prime borrowers and are unable to obtain credit from traditional sources. “

Separately, ValuEngine cut Consumer Portfolio Services from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CPSS opened at $4.33 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.33, a quick ratio of 27.86 and a current ratio of 27.86. The company has a market capitalization of $97.71 million, a PE ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 2.54. Consumer Portfolio Services has a 52 week low of $1.00 and a 52 week high of $5.12.

Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The credit services provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $70.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.94 million. Consumer Portfolio Services had a net margin of 5.96% and a return on equity of 6.06%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Consumer Portfolio Services will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Consumer Portfolio Services news, VP Mark Creatura sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.05, for a total value of $60,750.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 408,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,654,838.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Greg Washer sold 51,976 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.05, for a total value of $210,502.80. Insiders sold a total of 108,650 shares of company stock worth $440,449 over the last ninety days. 47.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. It purchases and services retail automobile contracts originated by franchised automobile dealers and select independent dealers in the sale of new and used automobiles, light trucks, and passenger vans. The company, through its automobile contract purchases, offers indirect financing to the customers of dealers with limited credit histories or past credit problems.

