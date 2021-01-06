Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Continental AG manufactures tires, automotive parts and industrial products. The Company’s operating segment consists of Chassis and Safety segment, which develops and produces systems for the automotive industry; Powertrain segment, which integrates system solutions for the powertrain and vehicles of all categories; Interior segment, which offers solutions for information management in order to network drivers and passengers with their own and other vehicles, Tires segment, which offers tires for passenger cars, trucks, buses, construction side vehicles, industrial vehicles, bicycles and motorcycles and ContiTech segment, which develops products made from rubber and plastic. Continental AG is headquartered in Hanover, Germany. “

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on CTTAY. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Barclays raised Continental Aktiengesellschaft from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Continental Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Continental Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Continental Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.

Shares of CTTAY traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $14.20. The company had a trading volume of 60,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,605. The company has a market capitalization of $28.40 billion, a PE ratio of -16.90 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Continental Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of $5.57 and a one year high of $15.28. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.56.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.48). The company had revenue of $12.03 billion during the quarter. Continental Aktiengesellschaft had a negative return on equity of 10.18% and a negative net margin of 3.92%. Analysts forecast that Continental Aktiengesellschaft will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Continental Aktiengesellschaft develops products, systems, and services for customers in various industries worldwide. The company operates through Automotive Technologies, Vehicle Networking and Information Business Area, Rubber Technologies, Connected Mobility Â- Hardware, and Powertrain Technologies divisions.

