Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) Upgraded at Bank of America

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) was upgraded by investment analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Continental Resources from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Continental Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of Continental Resources from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. ValuEngine raised shares of Continental Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Continental Resources from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Continental Resources presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.43.

Shares of CLR opened at $19.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Continental Resources has a one year low of $6.90 and a one year high of $36.20. The company has a market cap of $7.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.35 and a beta of 3.37.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.08. Continental Resources had a negative return on equity of 2.05% and a negative net margin of 10.54%. The company had revenue of $692.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $626.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 37.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Continental Resources will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Timothy Garth Taylor purchased 5,917 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,589.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CLR. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Continental Resources by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 127,704 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,568,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Continental Resources by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,246 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Continental Resources by 0.6% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 206,900 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Continental Resources by 98.6% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,636 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Continental Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 14.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas properties primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

