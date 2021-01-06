ContourGlobal plc (GLO.L) (LON:GLO) Trading Down 1.8%

Shares of ContourGlobal plc (GLO.L) (LON:GLO) were down 1.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 211.50 ($2.76) and last traded at GBX 213 ($2.78). Approximately 267,638 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 19% from the average daily volume of 329,241 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 217 ($2.84).

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded ContourGlobal plc (GLO.L) to an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 205 ($2.68) price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 23rd.

The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 931.96. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.40 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.38. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 204.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 200.87.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd were given a dividend of GBX 3.11 ($0.04) per share. This is an increase from ContourGlobal plc (GLO.L)’s previous dividend of $3.11. This represents a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 3rd. ContourGlobal plc (GLO.L)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.31%.

About ContourGlobal plc (GLO.L) (LON:GLO)

ContourGlobal plc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, owns, develops, and operates wholesale power generation businesses in Europe, Latin America, and Africa. The company operates in Thermal Energy and Renewable Energy segments. It generates electricity from coal, lignite, natural gas, fuel oil, diesel, wind, solar, and hydro power plants with total installed capacity of 4.8 GW.

