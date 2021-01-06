Contrasting Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) & Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT)

Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT) and Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Universal Health Realty Income Trust and Essential Properties Realty Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Universal Health Realty Income Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A Essential Properties Realty Trust 2 2 5 0 2.33

Essential Properties Realty Trust has a consensus price target of $19.28, suggesting a potential downside of 6.42%. Given Essential Properties Realty Trust’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Essential Properties Realty Trust is more favorable than Universal Health Realty Income Trust.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Universal Health Realty Income Trust and Essential Properties Realty Trust’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Universal Health Realty Income Trust $77.16 million 11.47 $18.96 million N/A N/A Essential Properties Realty Trust $139.36 million 15.47 $41.84 million $0.63 32.70

Essential Properties Realty Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Universal Health Realty Income Trust.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

67.6% of Universal Health Realty Income Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 76.2% of Essential Properties Realty Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.9% of Universal Health Realty Income Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.6% of Essential Properties Realty Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Universal Health Realty Income Trust pays an annual dividend of $2.78 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.3%. Essential Properties Realty Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.96 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.7%. Essential Properties Realty Trust pays out 152.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Universal Health Realty Income Trust has increased its dividend for 24 consecutive years and Essential Properties Realty Trust has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Volatility & Risk

Universal Health Realty Income Trust has a beta of 0.68, indicating that its stock price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Essential Properties Realty Trust has a beta of 1.32, indicating that its stock price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Universal Health Realty Income Trust and Essential Properties Realty Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Universal Health Realty Income Trust 25.57% 11.20% 4.05% Essential Properties Realty Trust 31.54% 3.73% 2.28%

Summary

Essential Properties Realty Trust beats Universal Health Realty Income Trust on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Universal Health Realty Income Trust Company Profile

Universal Health Realty Income Trust, a real estate investment trust, invests in healthcare and human service related facilities including acute care hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, sub-acute care facilities, medical/office buildings, free-standing emergency departments and childcare centers. We have investments in seventy-one properties located in twenty states, including two that are currently under construction.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Company Profile

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc., a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical services, convenience stores, entertainment, early childhood education, and health and fitness on a long-term basis. As of December 31, 2019, it had a portfolio of 1000 properties. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Princeton, New Jersey.

