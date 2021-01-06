Contrasting ONE Bio (OTCMKTS:ONBI) & Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY)

ONE Bio (OTCMKTS:ONBI) and Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Volatility & Risk

ONE Bio has a beta of -6.58, suggesting that its share price is 758% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tilray has a beta of 3.02, suggesting that its share price is 202% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for ONE Bio and Tilray, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ONE Bio 0 0 0 0 N/A Tilray 2 10 1 0 1.92

Tilray has a consensus price target of $10.95, indicating a potential upside of 15.16%. Given Tilray’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Tilray is more favorable than ONE Bio.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares ONE Bio and Tilray’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ONE Bio N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Tilray $166.98 million 7.60 -$321.17 million ($1.69) -5.63

ONE Bio has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Tilray.

Profitability

This table compares ONE Bio and Tilray’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ONE Bio N/A N/A N/A Tilray -259.60% -77.77% -21.45%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

10.4% of Tilray shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.8% of Tilray shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Tilray beats ONE Bio on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

ONE Bio Company Profile

ONE Bio Corp., an agritech company, together with its subsidiaries, utilizes green process manufacturing to produce raw chemicals and herbal extracts, natural supplements, and organic products. The company operates through two business units, Chemical and Herbal Extracts (CHE) and Organic Products (OP). The CHE business unit engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of bio-ecological products and over-the-counter products utilizing the extractions of tobacco leaves and various other plant materials. It produces chemical and herbal extracts for use in a range of health and wellness products, including chemical extracts comprising Solanesol and Coenzyme Q10; and herabal extracts, such as Resveratrol, 5-Hydroxytryptophan, Ganoderma Tea, and powdered and particulate fertilizers. This business unit distributes its products through independent third party distributors, universities, and hospital research centers to the bio-health industry and raw chemical intermediates industry in the People's Republic of China. The OP business unit manufactures various consumer and commercial use health and energy drinks, organic food products, and fertilizers primarily based on bamboo in the People's Republic of China. Its products include boiled bamboo shoot cans, boiled bamboo shoot cans with vacuum packing, boiled mixed vegetables, and boiled seasoned vegetables, as well as Kamameshi, a Japanese rice dish. This segment distributes its products directly to supermarket chains, hotels, hospitals, and restaurants, as well as through a network of independent third party distributors. ONE Bio Corp. exports its products to Japan, southeast Asia, Europe, and North America. The company was formerly known as ONE Holdings, Corp. and changed its name to ONE Bio Corp. in November 2009. ONE Bio Corp. was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Aventura, Florida.

Tilray Company Profile

Tilray, Inc. engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc. is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

