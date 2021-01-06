Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) (CVE:CTS) Sets New 52-Week High at $5.25

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) (CVE:CTS) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as C$5.25 and last traded at C$5.01, with a volume of 598749 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$4.97.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CTS shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) from C$4.75 to C$5.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Eight Capital boosted their price target on shares of Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) from C$4.25 to C$6.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Laurentian boosted their price target on shares of Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) from C$3.75 to C$4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th.

Get Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 272.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$3.90.

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) (CVE:CTS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$189.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$217.30 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Converge Technology Solutions Corp. will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) (CVE:CTS)

Converge Technology Solutions Corp., through its subsidiaries, distributes storage devices and systems, computer products, software, and peripherals. The company also provides analytics, hybrid cloud, infrastructure, and cybersecurity services; cloud delivery, compute efficiency, network optimization, and IT spend optimization solutions; and IT professional services, such as data center infrastructure integration, cloud optimization, and data center infrastructure.

Read More: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.