Conversion Labs (NASDAQ:CVLB) Now Covered by Analysts at BTIG Research

Stock analysts at BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Conversion Labs (NASDAQ:CVLB) in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of CVLB stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.99. The stock had a trading volume of 358,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 360,548. Conversion Labs has a 12-month low of $0.50 and a 12-month high of $10.70. The company has a market cap of $138.85 million, a P/E ratio of -2.66 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.28.

Conversion Labs (NASDAQ:CVLB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($1.65) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $11.01 million during the quarter.

About Conversion Labs

Conversion Labs, Inc engages in the manufacturing, distribution, and sale of natural immune support products containing proprietary yeast beta glucans. Its products are oral intake tablets and topical creams, and gels for skin application. It operates through the Finished Cosmetic Products and Nutraceutical and Cosmetic Additives segments.

