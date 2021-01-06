Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Director Daniel J. Englander Sells 35,000 Shares

Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Director Daniel J. Englander sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.76, for a total value of $4,191,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:CPRT traded down $2.33 on Wednesday, hitting $117.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,689,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,615,802. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $118.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.35. Copart, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.69 and a 12 month high of $130.96. The company has a market capitalization of $27.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 2.79.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The business services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.10. Copart had a return on equity of 26.79% and a net margin of 30.39%. The business had revenue of $592.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $570.87 million. Equities analysts expect that Copart, Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CPRT. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Copart by 8.1% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,795,422 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $649,124,000 after purchasing an additional 584,871 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Copart by 48.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,317,945 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $109,745,000 after buying an additional 428,641 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Copart by 133.5% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 616,612 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,345,000 after purchasing an additional 352,496 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Copart by 178.4% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 549,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,796,000 after purchasing an additional 352,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Copart by 65.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 753,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $79,248,000 after purchasing an additional 298,282 shares during the last quarter. 79.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CPRT shares. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Copart in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Copart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, November 20th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Copart in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Copart from $88.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Copart from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.20.

Copart Company Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

