Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Holdings Raised by Woodstock Corp

Woodstock Corp boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,185 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,118 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale makes up about 1.4% of Woodstock Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Woodstock Corp’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $10,243,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in COST. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,077,579 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,662,043,000 after purchasing an additional 551,799 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,049,567 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,792,598,000 after acquiring an additional 876,624 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,391,071 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,203,830,000 after acquiring an additional 108,176 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,349,244 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $833,982,000 after acquiring an additional 133,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,092,367 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $742,790,000 after acquiring an additional 6,087 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

In other news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 5,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.24, for a total value of $1,886,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $377.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.49, for a total value of $374,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,774,563.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,361 shares of company stock worth $3,883,426 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale stock traded down $5.72 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $370.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,656,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,908,884. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $375.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $351.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $271.28 and a 52-week high of $393.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.27, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.66.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $43.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.26 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 24.50% and a net margin of 2.50%. The company’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a special dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd were issued a $10.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 1st. This is a positive change from Costco Wholesale’s previous special dividend of $7.00. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.64%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Costco Wholesale from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 1st. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $385.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $321.00 to $435.00 in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Costco Wholesale from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $386.52.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Featured Story: What is the formula for calculating total return?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.