CoTrader (COT) Price Hits $0.0001 on Top Exchanges

CoTrader (CURRENCY:COT) traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 6th. During the last seven days, CoTrader has traded down 29% against the US dollar. CoTrader has a market capitalization of $1.92 million and $76,715.00 worth of CoTrader was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CoTrader token can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and Hotbit.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.59 or 0.00046518 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00006067 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0760 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $113.99 or 0.00319545 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002807 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.89 or 0.00033318 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002804 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 47.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,074.19 or 0.03011299 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00014044 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000033 BTC.

CoTrader Token Profile

CoTrader (COT) is a token. It was first traded on May 31st, 2018. CoTrader’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,886,520,618 tokens. The official message board for CoTrader is medium.com/@cotrader.com. The official website for CoTrader is cotrader.com. CoTrader’s official Twitter account is @cotrader_com. The Reddit community for CoTrader is /r/cotrader and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

CoTrader Token Trading

CoTrader can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoTrader directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CoTrader should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CoTrader using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

