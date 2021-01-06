Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) Receives $6.88 Average PT from Brokerages

Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nineteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.88.

Several brokerages have weighed in on COTY. Consumer Edge downgraded shares of Coty from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Citigroup raised shares of Coty from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $3.10 to $3.25 in a report on Friday, September 25th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Coty from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Coty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Coty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $4.50 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th.

In other Coty news, insider Bayern Anna Von bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.30 per share, with a total value of $73,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Johannes P. Huth bought 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.20 per share, for a total transaction of $6,200,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 329,982 shares in the company, valued at $2,045,888.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 1,061,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,614,340. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coty during the 3rd quarter valued at about $436,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Coty by 22.2% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 138,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 25,116 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Coty by 5.8% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 142,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 7,861 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its stake in Coty by 11.6% during the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 429,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 44,533 shares during the period. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Coty during the third quarter worth about $54,000. 22.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:COTY traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $6.96. 10,594,262 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,038,754. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37. Coty has a 1 year low of $2.65 and a 1 year high of $13.01. The company has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.15 and a beta of 2.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.54.

Coty (NYSE:COTY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.18. Coty had a negative net margin of 15.56% and a negative return on equity of 3.35%. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Coty will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. The company provides prestige fragrances, skin care, and color cosmetics products through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Alexander McQueen, Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Nikos, philosophy, and Tiffany & Co brands.

