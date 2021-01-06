Coty (NYSE:COTY) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Coty (NYSE:COTY) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Consumer Edge lowered Coty from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Coty from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. BidaskClub lowered Coty from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Coty from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $4.50 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Coty from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and upped their price objective for the company from $4.00 to $5.00 in a report on Monday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $6.88.

Get Coty alerts:

NYSE COTY opened at $6.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.94 and a beta of 2.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.90. Coty has a 52 week low of $2.65 and a 52 week high of $13.01.

Coty (NYSE:COTY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Coty had a negative return on equity of 3.35% and a negative net margin of 15.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Coty will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Johannes P. Huth bought 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.20 per share, for a total transaction of $6,200,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 329,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,045,888.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert S. Singer purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.95 per share, for a total transaction of $49,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 1,061,000 shares of company stock worth $6,614,340. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COTY. Brave Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Coty in the third quarter worth $30,000. World Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Coty during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Coty during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Coty during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Coty by 72.7% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 17,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 7,393 shares in the last quarter. 27.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Coty

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. The company provides prestige fragrances, skin care, and color cosmetics products through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Alexander McQueen, Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Nikos, philosophy, and Tiffany & Co brands.

Read More: Backdoor Roth IRA Conversion and Strategy

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Coty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.