CounterPath (NASDAQ:CPAH) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.67

CounterPath Co. (NASDAQ:CPAH) (TSE:CCV)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.67 and traded as low as $3.33. CounterPath shares last traded at $3.38, with a volume of 27,917 shares.

The company has a market cap of $21.77 million, a P/E ratio of 33.80 and a beta of 1.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.11 and its 200 day moving average is $3.67.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in CounterPath stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in CounterPath Co. (NASDAQ:CPAH) (TSE:CCV) by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,672 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 14,862 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 1.07% of CounterPath worth $211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.43% of the company’s stock.

About CounterPath (NASDAQ:CPAH)

CounterPath Corporation designs, develops, and sells software and services that enable enterprises and telecommunication service providers to deliver unified communications services over Internet protocol based networks in North America and internationally. Its products include Bria softphone suite that enables consumers and business users to make VoIP audio and video calls, send instant messages, manage their presence, share their screen, and collaborate with other users using desktop computers and laptops, smartphones, and tablets; and Bria Solo, which offers individual users to deploy their own softphones for use against SIP-based call sever.

