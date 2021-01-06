COVA (COVA) Price Tops $0.0002 on Exchanges

COVA (CURRENCY:COVA) traded up 22.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 6th. COVA has a total market cap of $414,776.58 and approximately $113,499.00 worth of COVA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One COVA token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including Huobi and BitMax. In the last seven days, COVA has traded up 40.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002778 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000684 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.96 or 0.00027623 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41.40 or 0.00114780 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $74.52 or 0.00206604 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $177.24 or 0.00491421 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.02 or 0.00049973 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.97 or 0.00246694 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.01 or 0.00016675 BTC.

COVA Profile

COVA’s total supply is 6,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,496,011,000 tokens. COVA’s official message board is medium.com/@covatoken. COVA’s official Twitter account is @covatoken. COVA’s official website is covalent.ai. The Reddit community for COVA is /r/Covalent_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

COVA Token Trading

COVA can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi and BitMax. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as COVA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade COVA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy COVA using one of the exchanges listed above.

