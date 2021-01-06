Crescent Point Energy Corp. (CPG.TO) (TSE:CPG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Crescent Point Energy Corp. (CPG.TO) (TSE:CPG) (NYSE:CPG) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$2.82.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Crescent Point Energy Corp. (CPG.TO) from C$2.25 to C$2.75 in a research note on Monday, December 7th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Crescent Point Energy Corp. (CPG.TO) from C$2.50 to C$3.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Sunday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Crescent Point Energy Corp. (CPG.TO) from C$2.75 to C$3.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Raymond James set a C$2.25 price target on Crescent Point Energy Corp. (CPG.TO) and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on Crescent Point Energy Corp. (CPG.TO) from C$2.75 to C$4.50 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th.

TSE:CPG traded up C$0.07 on Wednesday, reaching C$3.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,074,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,610,413. Crescent Point Energy Corp. has a 1-year low of C$0.75 and a 1-year high of C$6.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.30, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of C$1.80 billion and a PE ratio of -0.53. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$2.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$2.22.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. (CPG.TO) (TSE:CPG) (NYSE:CPG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported C$0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.03 by C$0.10. The business had revenue of C$437.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$422.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Crescent Point Energy Corp. will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.002 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. Crescent Point Energy Corp. (CPG.TO)’s payout ratio is presently -0.39%.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. (CPG.TO) Company Profile

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. The company's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

