CRH (NYSE:CRH) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

CRH (NYSE:CRH) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $48.00 price target on the construction company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 11.03% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on CRH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of CRH in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CRH in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded CRH from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. BidaskClub raised CRH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CRH in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. CRH presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

NYSE CRH opened at $43.23 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $41.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.31. The company has a market capitalization of $33.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.89 and a beta of 1.05. CRH has a 52 week low of $17.73 and a 52 week high of $43.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CRH. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in CRH during the 1st quarter valued at $211,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in CRH by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 256,171 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,789,000 after acquiring an additional 59,267 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in CRH by 40.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 717,758 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $24,626,000 after acquiring an additional 208,357 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of CRH by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,787 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 691 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CRH in the 2nd quarter worth $218,000. Institutional investors own 3.87% of the company’s stock.

CRH Company Profile

CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials. It operates through three segments: Europe Materials, Americas Materials, and Building Products. The company manufactures and supplies cement, lime, aggregates, readymixed and precast concrete, and asphalt products; and construction accessories, building envelopes, architectural products, and network access products, as well as provides asphalt paving services.

