Critical Review: Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) versus ADOMANI (OTCMKTS:ADOM)

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) and ADOMANI (OTCMKTS:ADOM) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Dorman Products and ADOMANI’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dorman Products 8.58% 11.24% 7.95% ADOMANI -174.66% -257.41% -89.79%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

72.2% of Dorman Products shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of ADOMANI shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.1% of Dorman Products shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 26.6% of ADOMANI shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Dorman Products and ADOMANI, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dorman Products 0 3 1 0 2.25 ADOMANI 0 0 0 0 N/A

Dorman Products presently has a consensus price target of $57.50, suggesting a potential downside of 34.91%. Given Dorman Products’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Dorman Products is more favorable than ADOMANI.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Dorman Products and ADOMANI’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dorman Products $991.33 million 2.88 $83.76 million $2.65 33.34 ADOMANI $12.56 million 2.33 -$5.15 million N/A N/A

Dorman Products has higher revenue and earnings than ADOMANI.

Risk & Volatility

Dorman Products has a beta of 0.85, meaning that its stock price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ADOMANI has a beta of 4.41, meaning that its stock price is 341% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Dorman Products beats ADOMANI on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Dorman Products Company Profile

Dorman Products, Inc. supplies replacement parts and fasteners for passenger cars, light trucks, and heavy duty trucks to the automotive aftermarket industry in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, and Australia. It offers original equipment dealer products, such as intake and exhaust manifolds, window regulators, radiator fan assemblies, tire pressure monitor sensors, exhaust gas recirculation coolers, and complex electronics modules; fluid reservoirs, variable valve timing components, complex electronics, and integrated door lock actuators; and fasteners, including oil drain plugs, and wheel bolts and lug nuts. The company provides automotive replacement parts comprising door handles, keyless remotes and cases, and door hinge repairs; and heavy duty aftermarket parts for class 4-8 vehicles comprising lighting, cooling, engine management, wheel hardware, air tanks, and cab products. It offers power-train product, including cooling products, harmonic balancers, fluid lines and reservoirs, connectors, 4-wheel drive components, other engine, and transmission and axle components; and chassis products consisting of control arms, brake hardware and hydraulics, axle hardware, suspension arms, knuckles, links, bushings, and other suspension, steering, and brake components. The company provided automotive body products, such as window lift motors, switches and handles, wiper, and other interior and exterior automotive body components; and hardware products comprising threaded bolts; auto body and home electrical wiring components; and other hardware assortments and merchandise. It offers its products under the OE Solutions, HELP!, and HD Solutions brands through automotive aftermarket retailers, including on-line platforms; national, regional, and local warehouse distributors; and specialty markets; salvage yards; local independent parts wholesalers; and mass merchants. The company was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Colmar, Pennsylvania.

ADOMANI Company Profile

ADOMANI, Inc. provides zero-emission electric and hybrid drivetrain systems for integration in new and existing school buses and medium to heavy-duty commercial fleet vehicles. Its products include traction motor/generator and motor controller, as well as power-flow set up for direct-drive configuration, which is a single speed gearbox, or a multi-gear ration transmission system. The company also offers lithium-ion battery packs, inverters, chargers, electrically driven systems for power steering and brakes, wiring harnesses, flat screen user-interface, and fleet technician diagnostic tools. ADOMANI, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Corona, California.

