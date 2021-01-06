CROAT (CROAT) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $333.00

CROAT (CURRENCY:CROAT) traded down 46.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 6th. One CROAT coin can currently be bought for $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Stocks.Exchange and OpenLedger DEX. Over the last seven days, CROAT has traded down 49.4% against the dollar. CROAT has a total market capitalization of $61,535.93 and $333.00 worth of CROAT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000014 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 25.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded up 25.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded down 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded down 29.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC.

FRED Energy (FRED) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CROAT Coin Profile

CROAT is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 19th, 2017. CROAT’s total supply is 84,511,690 coins. The official website for CROAT is croat.cat. CROAT’s official Twitter account is @croatcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling CROAT

CROAT can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OpenLedger DEX and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CROAT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CROAT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CROAT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

